Robert A. Wesmiller, 83, of Bradford, passed away on Sunday (Feb. 24, 2019) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1935, in Bradford, the son of the late Richard and Virginia Wolven Wesmiller.
He was a graduate of the Bradford Area High School.
He served in the U.S. Navy for a time after graduating high school.
On Nov. 17, 1985, in the Emanuel Lutheran Church, Bradford, he married Susan A. Cuiffini, who survives.
He was employed by the Bradford Era for 20-plus years as a courier, until his retirement in 2008.
He was a member of the former Moose Club, Bradford and a current member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church. He was known as a "jokester" to his family and friends because he loved to play practical jokes on people.
In addition to his wife of 33 years, Susan Wesmiller of Bradford, he is also survived by 10 children, Melissa DeCasper of Bradford, Virginia Garry of Bradford, Yvette High of Hagerstown, Md., Vicki (John) Palazzetti of Bradford, Joe Wesmiller in Tennessee, Larry Wesmiller of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Michael (Kim) Wesmiller of Gapland, Md., Daniel (Kim) Westlake of Beverly Hills, Fla., Sonya Wojciechowski of Charlo, Mont., and Deborah Yale of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; 28 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Ellen Wesmiller and Diane Coronati, one great-grandson and one stepbrother, Richard Wesmiller.
At his request there will be no visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the Bradford Ecumenical Home, 100 St. Francis Dr., Bradford, PA 16701 or the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era on Feb. 28, 2019