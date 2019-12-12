|
SMETHPORT - Robert Duane Wright, 70, of Smethport, died unexpectedly Monday (Dec. 9, 2019).
He was born Jan. 21, 1949 in Kane, a son of Robert L. and Virginia R. Woodring Wright. On July 26, 1969, in Crosby United Methodist Church, he married Judith A. Thomas, who survives.
Mr. Wright was a 1966 graduate of Smethport High School and attended Bryant & Stratton and received his Associate Degree in Computer Science. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 8 years, where he attained the rank of Staff Sgt.
Bob worked as a computer programmer for McKean County for many years before his retirement.
Bob loved the outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing with family and friends or just spending time in the wilderness. His most important activity, however, was playing with his grandchildren.
He was a member of the McKean Lodge #388 F & AM, where he was a Past Master, the Phoenix Chapter No. 15 O.E.S., where he was Worthy Patron, Potter Commandery, the Arnold Chapter #254 of Port Allegany, Valley of Coudersport Consistory, the Keating Sportsman Club, the East Smethport United Christian Church, and the American Legion; Bucktail Post #138 of Smethport.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Amy (Andy) Bishop of Grove City; three granddaughters, Alayna, Alexis and Abbie; one grandson, Roody; one brother, Timothy C. (Cindy) Wright of Cyclone; brothers-in-law, James (Gloria) Thomas, Jerry (Diane) Thomas and Jay (Amy) Thomas; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one infant son, Albert C. Wright.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 1-4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Smethport. A Masonic service will be held at 3:30 p.m. during visitation by the McKean Lodge #388 F&AM followed by the Phoenix Chapter No.15 O.E.S. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday from the church with the Rev. Allen Young officiating and the Rev. Rob Hernan co-officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion; Bucktail Post #138 of Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the East Smethport United Christian Church, McKean Lodge #388 F&AM of Smethport, the Phoenix Chapter No. 15 O.E.S., or the donor's choice.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019