PORT ALLEGANY - Robert J. Wright, 63, of Pearl Street, passed away Sunday (May 31, 2020) in UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.
Born Jan. 16, 1957, in Batavia, N.Y., he was a son of John G. and Jean D. Brickley Wright. On April 21, 1994, in Roulette, he married Kimberly L. Swick, who died Feb. 17, 1999.
Robert was a self-employed stone quarry worker-owner for many years, before retiring.
He was a longtime resident of the area coming from Jersey Shore, Pa.
He loved the outdoors, including hunting and fishing.
Surviving are two sons, Robert J. (Crystal) Wright Jr. and Michael L. (Kelly) Wright, both of Port Allegany; four daughters, Kristi L. Vaughn of Salamanca, N.Y., Misti R. Koons of Jersey Shore, Lacey M. Bock of Pine Grove, and Bobbi Jean Wright of Hershey; a daughter-in-law, Regina Wright of Boalsburg; 16 grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter; five sisters, Carol (William) Taylor of Curwensville, Janice (Russell) Powers and Barbara (Dave) Snyder both of Avis, Cheryl (Terry) Lavely of South Williamsport, and Michelle (Edward) Flippin of Sailorsburg; a brother-in-law, Francis Button of Keating Summit; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Kimberly, a son, Kevin Wright, and a sister, Brenda Button.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday (June 6, 2020) at the Weimer Field Pavilion, 2394 US Route 6W, Roulette, PA 16746.
Memorials can be made to the Canoe Place Fish & Game Club, Port Allegany.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.