KANE - Robert Edward Yancosek, 86, of Main Street, Hazel Hurst, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) at the Methodist Stone Oak Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on June 7, 1933, in Washington, the son of the late Helen Ferko Yancosek and the late Joseph Yancosek. On Jan. 7, 1956, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mount Jewett, he married the love of his life, Bonnie Jean Nogar Yancosek, who preceded him in death on Aug. 27, 1995. After nearly 25 years, they have once again been reunited.
Robert graduated from the Hamlin Township High School in Hazel Hurst and went on to serve his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany during the time of the Korean War where he discovered his love for German pastries.
Bob was a longtime resident of Hazel Hurst and lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mount Jewett, where he served as the unofficial greeter in the vestibule of the church weekly welcoming all who entered with his warm smile and "good morning." He also served as an usher, and for years would go at least an hour early to unlock the church doors and turn the heat on "for the folks."
For many years he operated Bob's TV and Radio Repair out of the grey shed in his backyard and was the radio operator for the Hamlin Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Bob worked at Zippo Manufacturing in Bradford as a laborer and also in the maintenance department for almost 40 years, of which, the last 20 years he headed the maintenance department and was the head electrician. He retired early to be able to help his wife Bonnie after she was diagnosed with brain cancer.
Robert wore many titles throughout his life - a tribute to a life well lived. Some knew him as Safety Bob, Bread Maker Bob or Captain Bob. Others, for years, called him Altoid Bob as he would dole out Altoids by the hundreds to the casts and crews of countless productions for Kane Players, the Stable Playhouse, April School of Dance and Studio K Dance Studio. He traveled for 10 years with Ordinary People Ministries production of "Mary." He was the chief gaffer and always judged each performance based on the amount of tears he witnessed on the faces of the audience members.
Other names that Bob wore included the names Pops, Pa, Pop, Dude, and, of course, Dad. His kids who called him these titles are Beth Yancosek Lenaway and her husband Jimbo; Barb Yancosek Hemdal and her husband Tom; and Barry F. Yancosek and his wife Katie.
He was also called Poppie Bob and Grandpa by his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren who each at one time or another proclaimed themselves as Poppie's Favorite. They include Kate and Dave Undercoffer, Chelsea Lenaway, Connor and Kaari Hemdal, and Joshua and William Yancosek. His great-grandchildren are Rory and Trace Undercoffer. Poppie's favorite title for his grandchildren were Suzie Q or Little Dude.
Bob offered those he loved many "pearls of wisdom" throughout his lifetime. Some of these include: You can't win them all; You want half of this?; Drive like you have an egg on your foot; To each his own, and Never do anything where someone can come back and say "you owe me."
Friends will be received on Monday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cummings Funeral Home in Kane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mount Jewett, with the Rev. Vincent Cieslewicz as celebrant. Burial will be in the Bridgeview Cemetery, Mount Jewett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mount Jewett.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019