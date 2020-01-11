Home

Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
Roberta Bickford


1931 - 2020
Roberta Bickford Obituary
Roberta B. "Bert" Bickford, 88, of Smethport, passed away on Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at the Bradford Manor.
She was born on Nov. 6, 1931, in Olean, N.Y., a daughter of the late Harry C. and Josie Curtin Mascho.
On April 26, 1952, in Farmers Valley, she married Galen E. "Buck" Bickford, who preceded her in death on April 19, 2003.
She enjoyed crocheting and sewing and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was employed by the former Ethan Allen plant, Eldred, for 42 years, retiring in 1993.
She is survived by one daughter, Deana (Brian) Johnson of Smethport; one brother, Cleo (Jean) Mascho of Bolivar, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Barry (Sonja) Bacha, Amy (Carl) Stoltz, Heather App, Kristen Johnson, Tom (Tara) Reid Jr. and Andy (Nicole) Reid; one son-in-law, Tom Reid Sr. of Bradford; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and one great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by one daughter, Gail Reid, four brothers and four sisters.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc. with funeral services to immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating.
Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Farmers Valley.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 192, Duke Center, PA 16729.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, 2020
