Roberta K. "Bobby" Farrell, 85, of 521 Harrisburg Run, Bradford, passed away Saturday (May 18, 2019) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Born April 11, 1934, in Warren, she was a daughter of the late Charles A. and Hazel Bowen Miller. She was a 1952 graduate of Bradford High School.

On Aug. 18, 1956, in Bradford, she married Gerald "Jerry" Farrell, who preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 1996.

Bobby, along with her husband, owned and operated Jerry's Meat Shop.

She was a member of Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, the Silver Circle, and was treasurer of the Christian Women's Group.

Bobby was a talented seamstress, handcrafting clothing for her children and grandchildren. She loved quilting and for a number of years participated in the Quilting Group at the First United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed bird watching and wildlife viewing. She also enjoyed outings with family and friends. What she treasured most of all was her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda S. (Michael) Roberts of Bellefonte and Judy L. (Thomas) Krott of Cuba N.Y.; four sons, Charles M. (Tammy) Farrell of Fruitland Park, Fla., Gerald "Scott" (Janell) Farrell of Bradford, John S. (Connie) Farrell of Nunda, N.Y., and David R. Farrell of Bradford; one brother, Charles C. Miller of Bradford; six grandchildren, Carrie (Michael) Aniello, Tara Lambert, Brian Krott, Sarah (Wesley) Sytsma, Jake Farrell and Jane Farrell; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Karen Farrell; and one son, Paul E. Farrell; and one brother, Stephen Miller.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Hill Memorial United Methodist Church with a funeral service to follow with the Rev. Jay Tennies officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, 44 Kennedy Street, Bradford, PA 16701; or to the .

