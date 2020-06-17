Roderick Rogge
1961 - 2020
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - Roderick Elliot Rogge, 59, died suddenly on Wednesday (June 3, 2020) while with friends in Pembroke, Ky.
He was born on April 23, 1961, at Maxwell AFB, Montgomery, Ala., to Frances Patricia and the late Robert Elliot Rogge.
He is survived by his mother, three sisters; Roberta Anne (Kevin) Kemmer, Patricia Anne (John) Thomas, and Margaret Elizabeth Rogge-Shepherd; and two nieces.
A memorial service will be held at the Rosehill Cemetery / Catholic side on Saturday, June 20 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Vince Cieslewicz as celebrant. A reception will follow at the Duffy Inc. Crowley Street Pavilion in East Smethport.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local VFW and/or American Legion.
Condolences can be sent to 302 E. Main St., Smethport, PA. 16749.

Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Rosehill Cemetery / Catholic side
