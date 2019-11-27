|
|
Rodney A. Dittman, 64, of Willow Creek, passed away Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019) at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Feb. 8, 1955, in Bradford, he was the son of the late J. Edward and Sara Louise Hook Dittman. He was a 1974 graduate of Bradford High School.
Rod was employed at Trico Industries from 1974 until 1995 and at Bradford Pipe and Supply from 1998 until the present time. Rod was well known for his welding abilities and often was called on to repair or fabricate almost anything.
He was a member of the NRA and a former member of the Eagles Club.
Rod traveled to numerous air shows where he enjoyed learning about every inch of World War II airplanes. He was passionate about speaking with WWII veterans. He was an avid hunter, and marksman with a pistol.
Surviving are one daughter, Jessica Lynn (Cody) Wright, of Port Allegany; two grandchildren, Garrin Wright and Aston Wright; two sisters, Gloria Faye Dittman of Grove City, Ohio, and Ronda (Doug) Lasseter of Bradford; his former wives Dianna Chapman of Smethport and Ruth Coast of Lafayette; his companion of four years, Karen Pennington; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received on Wednesday (Nov. 27, 2019) from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main Street, where private funeral services will be held with the Rev. Matt Blake, pastor of the Bradford Area Parish, officiating, followed by committal services and burial in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Mid Atlantic Air Museum, 1054 Arnold Road, Reading, PA 19605, a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019