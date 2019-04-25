Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney Palmer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Born on July 17, 1954, in Corry, a son of the late Robert and Beatrice Kuhn Palmer of Riceville. He graduated from Salamanca (N.Y.) High School in 1972.

After graduation, Rod enlisted in the Air Force and served as a military police officer in the Panama Canal guarding the planes.

He was a sales associate for Country Fair, worked at the Bradford Dye Company in Bradford, Rhode Island, and as an armed security guard for Millstone Nuclear Power Plant in Waterford, Conn.

Rodney enjoyed fishing at Camp Yawgoog in Rhode Island, playing chess, backgammon, and reading about different wars.

He is survived by his sister, Cindy Paget of Bradford, one nephew, one grandniece, and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, several aunts and uncles, and grandparents.

Keeping to Rodney's wishes there will be no services. Burial will take place in the Riceville Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Donations can be made to the McKean County SPCA or the .

Arrangements are made by Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

