Roger Weilacher
1941 - 2020
KANE - Roger P. Weilacher, 79, of Sapulpa, Okla., formerly of the Kane area, died July 26, 2020 in Sapulpa.
Born May 7, 1941 in Kane, he was the son of Daniel and Althea Derr Weilacher. On Nov. 30, 1963 in Kane, he married Linda L. Lias, who survives.
He grew up in Highland Township near Kane and graduated from Kane area schools in 1959. He continued his education with an associate's degree from Penn State University and then Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in construction engineering. He was the owner of Glass Design Corp. in Sapulpa.
He was a member of Kane Lodge #566 F&AM, enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an accomplished woodworker.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son Todd Weilacher of Sapulpa, a brother Derrell Weilacher of St. Marys, his sister Carolyn Yartz of Meadville and a grandson Tristan Weilacher of Driggs, Idaho.
He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by a daughter in infancy.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Kane with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. in Kane has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
