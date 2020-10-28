ELDRED - Roland "Rollie" S. Kio, 91, of Canfield Hollow Road, passed away on Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020) at the Sena Kean Manor.
Born on Sept. 15, 1929, in Port Allegany, he was the son of Byron and Etha Hayes Kio. On April 16, 1949 at the Port Allegany United Methodist parsonage, he married his wife June Nicklaus, who survives.
He had attended Port Allegany area schools. He began his career at Ethan Allen Furniture in Eldred where he attained the position of woodshop supervisor. He was then employed by Boise Cascade as a maintenance supervisor up until his retirement in 1992.
He was a member Duke Center Lodge #555 F & AM, Keystone Chapter #2 Order of the Eastern Star, and the Duke Center United Methodist Church. Along with his wife June, Rollie greatly enjoyed spending winters in Florida for many years. He was an avid camper and boater, and really loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 71 years are three sons, George (Barbara) Kio of McKinney, Texas, Kenneth (Judy) Kio of Eldred, and Bradley (Ginger) Kio of York Haven; one daughter, Gail (Jerry Kelley) Kio of Bradford; one brother Phil (Leah) Kio of Port Allegany; seven grandchildren, Steve Kio, Brenda Weynandt, Emily Kio, Rachel Baker, Michael Kio, Andrea Skaggs and Ashley Gore; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Eddie Kio; and three sisters, Nellie Llewellyn, Pearl Kio and Ella Wight.
Friends may call on Thursday at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred from 10 a.m. to noon, at which time funeral and committal services will be held with the Rev. Rick Price officiating. Burial will follow in Sartwell Creek Cemetery, Roulette.
Members of Lodge # 555 will conduct a memorial service at the funeral home on Thursday prior to the beginning of the funeral service.
Memorials may be made to the Duke Center United Methodist Church, Shriner's Hospital
in Erie or the American Cancer Society
.
