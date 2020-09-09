HANOVER - Roman Joseph Honhart, Sr., 77, of New Oxford, passed away Sunday, (Sept. 6, 2020) at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover.
He was born March 12, 1943 in Buffalo, NY, the son of the late William and Florence (Wheeler) Honhart. On Sept. 17, 1966 in Long Beach, CA he married Maxine Carol (Payne) Honhart and they were married 44 years until her passing on May 20, 2011.
Mr. Honhart was a member of Hope Baptist Church, Hanover and was a manager at Cook's Department Store, Hazelton, Ames Department Store, Hanover and Wal-Mart in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his son, Roman Joseph Honhart, Jr. and wife Kathy, Hanover; granddaughter, Harley Honhart White and husband John, New Oxford; great granddaughter, Zoey White, New Oxford; brothers and sisters, Ronald Honhart, Donald Honhart and wife Deb, Carol Osborne, Margaret Honhart and Mary Amacher all of Bradford, PA and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover with Rev. Dr. Allen G. Harris officiating.
A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday again at 10 a.m. Friday until the start of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Church Cemetery, Hanover.
Contributions in memory of Roman Joseph Honhart, Sr. may be made to Hope Baptist Church, 6450 Hope Way, Hanover, PA 17331.
To share memories of Roman Joseph Honhart, Sr., please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.