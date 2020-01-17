|
LAS CRUCES, N.M. - Ronald Bengt Hagman, formerly of Bradford, died unexpectedly at his home Nov. 17, 2019, in Las Cruces, N.M.
He was born Nov. 1, 1955, to Ben and Lois Swanson Hagman.
He was a graduate of Duquesne University.
Ron shared kindness, love, and laughter with all who met him. He was a gentle soul who cared for others with his generous spirit. He loved spending time with his rescue cat, Sneaky Pete. Ron brought beauty to his surroundings and to the lives of many. He is remembered and loved always by his dear friends and family around the country.
Ron...you are with us always...whether near or far. For you see, we're connected by our hearts.
He is survived by his uncle, Harold Hagman of Kane; his aunt, Dorothy Hagman of Mount Jewett; and many loving cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother David, and his life partner, Allen Miller.
A memorial gathering will be held April 26, 2020 at Lebanon Lutheran Church in Kanesholm.
Memorial contributions in Ron's name can be made to Save the Redwoods League, 111 Sutter Street, 11th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94104 or SaveTheRedwoods.org/givetoday.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
