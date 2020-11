Or Copy this URL to Share

SMETHPORT - Ronald Ray King, 78, of Smethport, passed away Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020) in the Bradford Manor, Bradford.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.



