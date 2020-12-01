1/
Ronald King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMETHPORT - Ronald Ray King, 78, of Smethport, passed away Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020) in the Bradford Manor, Bradford.
He was born Aug. 11, 1942, in Olean, N.Y., a son of Ray and Agnes Woodard King-Gerhart. On April 7, 1966, in Portville, N.Y., he married Carolyn H. "Kay" Himes, who survives.
Mr. King was a 1961 graduate of Smethport High School and served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam.
Mr. King first worked for True Tile in Syracuse, N.Y., area before entering the Navy, where he was an electrician
Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Keating Sportsman Club and the American Legion John Berg Post #976 of Crosby.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by two sons, Patrick King of Smethport and Eric King of DuBois; two grandsons, Jeremy King of Indiana, Pa. and Kevin King of Strausburg, Colo.; a sister, Cheryl Schmidt of Watertown, N.Y.; two brothers, Dana Gerhart of Goram, N.Y. and Gary Woodard of Port Ritchie, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Frank Gerhart, and an infant son, Alex King.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held privately with the family. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc. Smethport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved