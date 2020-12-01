SMETHPORT - Ronald Ray King, 78, of Smethport, passed away Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020) in the Bradford Manor, Bradford.
He was born Aug. 11, 1942, in Olean, N.Y., a son of Ray and Agnes Woodard King-Gerhart. On April 7, 1966, in Portville, N.Y., he married Carolyn H. "Kay" Himes, who survives.
Mr. King was a 1961 graduate of Smethport High School and served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam.
Mr. King first worked for True Tile in Syracuse, N.Y., area before entering the Navy, where he was an electrician
Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Keating Sportsman Club and the American Legion John Berg Post #976 of Crosby.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by two sons, Patrick King of Smethport and Eric King of DuBois; two grandsons, Jeremy King of Indiana, Pa. and Kevin King of Strausburg, Colo.; a sister, Cheryl Schmidt of Watertown, N.Y.; two brothers, Dana Gerhart of Goram, N.Y. and Gary Woodard of Port Ritchie, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Frank Gerhart, and an infant son, Alex King.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held privately with the family. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.