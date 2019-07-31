|
SMETHPORT - Ronald K. Lawrence, 78, of, Smethport, died Monday (July 29, 2019) at home in Smethport.
He was born April 17, 1941. He married Linda J. Broughton, who survives.
In his later years, he was employed as a substitute teacher in Northwestern Pennsylvania and Southwestern New York.
At his family's request, visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. till noon at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Online condolences may be made at hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era on July 31, 2019