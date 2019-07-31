Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lawrence


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Lawrence Obituary
SMETHPORT - Ronald K. Lawrence, 78, of, Smethport, died Monday (July 29, 2019) at home in Smethport.
He was born April 17, 1941. He married Linda J. Broughton, who survives.
In his later years, he was employed as a substitute teacher in Northwestern Pennsylvania and Southwestern New York.
At his family's request, visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. till noon at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Online condolences may be made at hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now