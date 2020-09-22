Ronald Peterson

KANE - Our Dad, Grandfather, Husband and Friend, Ron Peterson, left us on Sept. 14, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Kane - nearly two months after his 89th birthday.

He was born on July 18, 1931 in Jamestown, N. Y. to Ingrid and Oscar Theodore "OT" Peterson. He graduated from Kane Area High School in June of 1949 and joined the Navy soon after in October of 1949.

Ron is a Korean War veteran and attained the rank of Machinist's Mate 1st Class (MM1). He served in combat during the Korean War on the USS Seminole (AKA 104) from 1950 – 1953. The Seminole carried military cargo and landing craft, and was used to land weapons, supplies, and Marines on enemy shores during amphibious warfare and operations. While on the Seminole, MM1 Ron Peterson was involved in numerous combat operations and most notably in early December 1950, when the ship entered Wonsan Harbor, North Korea, to evacuate troops who had been endangered by the entry of Chinese communist forces into the war. Ron volunteered to board a landing craft to help evacuate troops - in frigid conditions - who were under attack. During Ron's service on the USS Seminole the ship earned 6 battle stars. As a result of his distinguished service during the Korean War, Ron was awarded the Ambassador of Peace Medal by U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey on June 12, 2019.

Ron returned home from the Korean War in early 1954 where he took on his next challenge to convince Gloria "Joyce" Field that he was the one. Ron and Joyce were married on Nov. 27, 1954 in Hazel Hurst, and soon after settled in Kane to raise their family. Ron built the current Peterson home in 1957 on Old Smethport Road where he and Joyce raised their four children and 10+ dogs. Ron worked for a number of years for his father's plumbing and heating business on Chase & Field street. After his father OT passed in 1959, he ran the business with his brother Jim under the name of O.T. Peterson & Sons.

Ron was a proud life member of the Kane Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1132 since 1955. He volunteered numerous hours transporting veterans to the VA Hospital in Erie and organizing many post events. He was also a member of the Kane American Legion and the Kane Lodge 566 F&A Masons.

Family was the most important thing in the world for Ron and his greatest pleasure was spending time with his extended family and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, OT, his mother, Ingrid, and his brother Jim.

He is survived by his wife Gloria Joyce Peterson; children Steve Peterson, Mike Peterson, Christina Peterson, and Dawn Coster; grandchildren Tyler Peterson, Christina Peters, Tess Peterson, Hannah Peterson, Chelsea Peterson, Sarah Erickson, Christopher Goering, Autumn Takata, Jack Coster, and Sydney Coster; great-grandchildren Eleyna Para, Cadyn Peters, Owen and Olivia Peters, Aki and Kai Takata.

A "Celebration of Life" is planned for Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kane VFW, 95 Wetmore Ave, Kane, PA 16735. All are invited to attend.

People wishing to honor Ron's lifelong commitment to veterans can make donations to the VFW Relief Fund. Please send all donations to: Kane VFW Post 1132, 95 Wetmore Ave, Kane, PA 16735 (Attention: Relief Fund ICO Ron Peterson)

Cummings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store