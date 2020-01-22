|
|
Ronald E. Ridenour, 84, of Knoxville, Tenn., formerly of 13 Summer St., Bradford, passed away Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn.
Born Sept. 2, 1935, in Scottdale, he was a son of the late Ernest L. and Mildred B. Bigley Ridenour.
On April 5, 1958, in Greensburg, he married Ruth Ann Snyder Ridenour, who survives.
Ron was a machine shop student and 1953 graduate of East Huntington Township High School. He graduated from the Pennsylvania State University in 1958 with his bachelor's degree in Health and Physical Education with a minor in History.
He was a teacher in the Bradford Area School District for 35 years. In his spare time, he worked as a salesman for Philip C. Bauschard Dodge and General Roofing Company.
Ron was a member of the First Baptist Church, the Bradford Lodge 749 F&AM, and the Bradford Jaycees.
Surviving in addition to his wife Ruth Ann of 61 years are three daughters, Constance R. (Robert) Grove of Knoxville, Beth Ann Costello of Honey Brook, and Kathryn S.(Kurt) Manecke of Indiana; three sons, James A. Ridenour of Slingerlands, N.Y., Charles J. (Shannon) Ridenour of Bradford and Edward L. "Bud" Ridenour of Austell, Ga.; one brother, Robert D. Ridenour of Oklahoma City, Okla.; nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one granddaughter, Kaitlyn L. Ridenour and three brothers.
At the request of Ronald there will be no viewing or funeral service. A private graveside service will be held at Willow Dale Cemetery.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020