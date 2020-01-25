Home

Ubel Funeral Home
111 Bridge Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2591
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ubel Funeral Home
111 Bridge Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
Ronald Riekofsky


1972 - 2020
Ronald Riekofsky Obituary
JOHNSONBURG - Ronald C. Riekofsky, 47, of Donahue Road, Brockport died Wednesday (Jan. 22, 2020) at UPMC Altoona.
A son of Harold "Skip" Riekofsky of Kushequa and Sandra "Sandie" Quigg Laughner of Johnsonburg, he was born on Dec. 8, 1972, in Johnsonburg.
On Aug. 14, 2004, he married Dawn Fischer, who survives in Brockport.
Living most of his life in Johnsonburg, Ron has lived the past 18 years in Brockport. He worked for several local manufacturing companies and most recently worked for Universal Well Services. He enjoyed metal detecting, walking with his dogs and time spent at camp on Boones Mountain.
Along with his parents and his wife, Ron is also survived by three brothers, Brian (Danielle) Laughner of Spokane, Wash., Kevin (Shanna) Riekofsky of Smethport, and Justin Riekofsky of Truman; and many nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at the Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1, 2020
