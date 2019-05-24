Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Bailey. View Sign Service Information Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Ave Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-362-6643 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Marie Bailey, 76, of 236 Janeway St., Kane, passed away Wednesday (May 22, 2019) at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Born Nov. 22, 1942, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late William W. and Margares E. Bickel Buchanan. She was a 1960 graduate of Limestone (N.Y.) High School.

She was formerly married to Gerald Bailey who preceded her in death on June 16, 2009. She later married William Blum who also preceded her in death.

Rose had been employed at the Family Bargain Center, Bradford Hospital in the laundry department, YMCA, Howard Johnson's Hotel, and in the cafeteria at K-Mart in Allegany.

She was a member of the Woman's Auxiliary at the American Legion and VFW.

Surviving are three daughters, Teresa (Steve) Morris, of Wellsville, N.Y., Tina Elderkin of Kane, and Tanya (Travis) Rhodes of Chambersburg; one son, Jerry M. Blum Sr. of Kane; four sisters, Regina Holly of Seneca, Nancy Moreth of Bradford, Sandra Buchanan of Mount Jewett, and Barbara Montuori of Bradford; two brothers, Leroy Buchanan of Greensville, N.C., and Carl "CJ" Buchanan of Limestone; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Green, one sister Judy Finland, one brother William "Butch" Buchanan; and a son-in-law, Steve Elderkin.

Family will be receiving friends on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral and committal services will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Gordon Coppersmith officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

Memorials if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, PO Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701

Online condolences may be made at



Rose Marie Bailey, 76, of 236 Janeway St., Kane, passed away Wednesday (May 22, 2019) at her residence, surrounded by her family.Born Nov. 22, 1942, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late William W. and Margares E. Bickel Buchanan. She was a 1960 graduate of Limestone (N.Y.) High School.She was formerly married to Gerald Bailey who preceded her in death on June 16, 2009. She later married William Blum who also preceded her in death.Rose had been employed at the Family Bargain Center, Bradford Hospital in the laundry department, YMCA, Howard Johnson's Hotel, and in the cafeteria at K-Mart in Allegany.She was a member of the Woman's Auxiliary at the American Legion and VFW.Surviving are three daughters, Teresa (Steve) Morris, of Wellsville, N.Y., Tina Elderkin of Kane, and Tanya (Travis) Rhodes of Chambersburg; one son, Jerry M. Blum Sr. of Kane; four sisters, Regina Holly of Seneca, Nancy Moreth of Bradford, Sandra Buchanan of Mount Jewett, and Barbara Montuori of Bradford; two brothers, Leroy Buchanan of Greensville, N.C., and Carl "CJ" Buchanan of Limestone; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Green, one sister Judy Finland, one brother William "Butch" Buchanan; and a son-in-law, Steve Elderkin.Family will be receiving friends on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral and committal services will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Gordon Coppersmith officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.Memorials if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, PO Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com Published in The Bradford Era from May 24 to May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close