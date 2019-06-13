KANE - Rose Marie "Pug" Blauser, 70, of 22 Blauser Drive, Westline, passed away Tuesday (June 11, 2019) at UPMC Hamot.
Born Dec. 1, 1948, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Delia Ost Hulings. On March 15, 1969, in Kane, she married Melvin Blauser, who survives.
Pug had worked at Kane Manufacturing for many years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, doing ceramics, gardening and mowing her lawns. She also enjoyed sunbathing at her pool.
In addition to her husband, Mel, she is survived by two sons, John M. Blauser of Allentown and Jason (Becki) Blauser of Russell; a daughter-in-law, Karen Blauser of Pittsfield; five grandsons, Ethan, Benjamin, Jarred, Logan, Brenyn; two granddaughters, Sarah and Alleigha; two sisters, Maryann McClellan and Doreen (John) Mix, both of Mount Jewett; and a brother, Elmer Hulings of Highland.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a son, Andrew Blauser and a sister, Audrey Shawl.
Friends will be received today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Friday with the Rev. David Renne, temporary pastor of St. Callistus Church, officiating. Burial will be in Bridgeview Cemetery.
Published in The Bradford Era from June 13 to June 20, 2019