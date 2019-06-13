Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Blauser. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 2:00 PM Cummings Funeral Home Inc. Send Flowers Obituary



Born Dec. 1, 1948, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Delia Ost Hulings. On March 15, 1969, in Kane, she married Melvin Blauser, who survives.

Pug had worked at Kane Manufacturing for many years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, doing ceramics, gardening and mowing her lawns. She also enjoyed sunbathing at her pool.

In addition to her husband, Mel, she is survived by two sons, John M. Blauser of Allentown and Jason (Becki) Blauser of Russell; a daughter-in-law, Karen Blauser of Pittsfield; five grandsons, Ethan, Benjamin, Jarred, Logan, Brenyn; two granddaughters, Sarah and Alleigha; two sisters, Maryann McClellan and Doreen (John) Mix, both of Mount Jewett; and a brother, Elmer Hulings of Highland.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a son, Andrew Blauser and a sister, Audrey Shawl.

Friends will be received today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Friday with the Rev. David Renne, temporary pastor of St. Callistus Church, officiating. Burial will be in Bridgeview Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a .

