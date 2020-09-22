Rose Carpenter

Rose M. Carpenter, 77, of Bradford, passed away on Friday (Sept. 11, 2020) at the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
She was born on Aug. 28, 1943, in Bradford, a daughter of the late Alvie and Mary Barrile Merritt.
On June 10, 1995, in the Grace Lutheran Church, she married Joseph A. Carpenter, who preceded her in death on June 30, 2002.
She was a member of the Limestone (N.Y.) Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and she attended the Abundant Life Assembly of God. While at the Pavilion at BRMC she was the unofficial "mail lady" for the nursing home and she enjoyed going to the hospital gift shop and getting her latte.
She was employed by the former Corning Glass Works, Bradford, and the Bradford Laundry and Dry Cleaning.
She is survived by one sister, Nancy (Melvin) Dixon of Bradford; one sister-in-law, Joy Merritt of Andover, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Tom Merritt and Benny Merritt.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside celebration of Rose's life on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.