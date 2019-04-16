Rose Marie Colts, 77, of 1144 South Ave., Bradford, passed away Saturday (April 13, 2019) at her son's residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Aug. 15, 1941, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Hannah Smith. She attended Kane schools.
Rose was employed as a bartender and waitress at the Emory Hotel, Como Restaurant, the Star Restaurant, the Bradford Manor and retired from Zippo Manufacturing.
She enjoyed going to bingo, but most especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are four sons, Louis (Tonya Riley) Colts, Billy (Tonya Kline) Colts, Dick (Rhonda) Colts, and Robert Colts, all of Bradford, 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her companion of over 30 years, Louis John Marquardt who died Nov. 2, 2013; her son Timothy Colts, one sister and one brother.
At Rose's request there will be no public services observed. Private services for family will be held privately.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials if desired may be made to the .
Published in The Bradford Era on Apr. 16, 2019