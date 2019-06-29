Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Feldhaus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rose C. Feldhaus, 93, of Bradford, received her wings on Friday (June 28, 2019) at the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

She was born on Nov. 16, 1925, in Philadelphia, to the late Lawrence and Rose Grubitsch Hiegl. She attended schools in Philadelphia.

On Oct. 23, 1948, at St. William's Church, in Philadelphia, she married William T. Feldhaus, who preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 1998.

She was a member of the St. Bernard Church, was involved with the Friendly 40, Coffee Cup Bowling League, volunteered at BRMC Hospital and at Bradford Central Christian.

Rose enjoyed creating a home for her family in the many locations her life with her husband took her. She was a wonderful cook and loved to sew, do crossword puzzles, watch football and her beloved Phillies.

She is survived by four daughters, Joanne (Derek) Biddle, of Crete, Greece, Marianne Feldhaus of Bradford, Rosanne (Anthony) Giordano of Bradford, Elizabeth Feldhaus of Cary, N.C.; three grandchildren, Christopher (Stephanie) Giordano, Ashley (Brett Perry) Giordano, and Patrick Giordano; and one great-grandchild, Annie Giordano.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers and one sister.

Burial will take place in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Online condolences can be made at



