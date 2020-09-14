1/1
Rose Hvizdzak
1939 - 2020
Rose Marie Hvizdzak, 80, of 575 High St., Bradford, passed away Friday (Sept. 11, 2020) at Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born Oct. 26, 1939, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Nate and Margaret Perrine Frederico. She was a 1957 graduate of Bradford High School.,
On Sept. 27, 1958, in St. Bernard Church, she married Peter J. Hvizdzak Sr., who died Dec. 10, 1997.
Rose had been employed at Corning Glass, Case Cutlery, and worked at the Bradford Area School District for 10 years before she retired.
She was a member of St. Bernard Church, and volunteered at the Friendship Table, and CARE for Children. She enjoyed cooking for family but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are one daughter, Marcia Ann (Rick) Morrison of Bradford; one son, Peter J. (Cindi) Hvizdzak Jr. of Bradford; five grandchildren, Michael McLanahan, Sean (Chelsea) Hvizdzak, Shane Hvizdzak, Susan Morrison, and Emily Morrison; one great-grandson Kian Hvizdzak; and several nieces and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Pete of 40 years; one brother, Joseph Nate Frederico; three sisters, Betty DeLucia, Clara Lama, and Maryann Cercone.
Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in St. Bernard Church, with Rev. Raymond Gramata, Pastor, as Celebrant. Committal services and burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Ashley Booth Griffin Care for Children, PO Box 616, Bradford, PA 16701; or Bradford Little Theater, P.O. Box 255, Bradford PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 14 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Bernard Church
SEP
15
Committal
St. Bernard Cemetery
