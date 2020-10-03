COUDERSPORT - Rosemarie R. Bobinko, 81, of Indiana, PA, formerly of Coudersport, passed away Wednesday, (Sept. 30, 2020) at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
Rosemarie was born on March 22, 1939 in Coudersport, the daughter of the late Russell D. and Fern (Fisk) Ruediger. On Oct. 3, 1959 she married then later divorced, William R. Bobinko, who died on July 2, 1990.
Rosemarie graduated from Coudersport High School, Class of 1957. She owned and operated the Betty Miller Motel in Indiana, PA from 1963-1989.
Rosemarie is survived by a sister, Beatrice (Alex) Konyecsni of Ravenna, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Rosemarie was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond and Harold Ruediger.
At Rosemarie's request, there will be no visitation or service; a private burial will be in St. Eulalia Catholic Cemetery.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East St. Coudersport, PA 16915 with her arrangements.
