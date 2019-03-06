Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosetta Shesman. View Sign

Rosetta "Posey" L. Shesman, 77, of 740 Interstate Parkway, passed away on Tuesday (March 5, 2019) at her residence with her husband by her side.

Born on May 5, 1941, in Prescott, Ariz., she was a daughter of Alvin and Rosetta Lovitt West.

Rosetta attended Humbolt Elementary and graduated from Prescott High School in 1958, then attended St. Joseph School of Nursing, where she obtained her registered nursing degree.

On Nov. 23, 1963, Rosetta married John "Bill" Shesman in Prescott with Father Charles Gielow, who officiated.

She worked as a nurse from 1965 to 1995 at the Prescott Hospital, Bradford Hospital, Hanum Home, and the Bradford Nursing Pavilion

Rosetta was an avid golfer, loved sewing and quilting, and spending time with her family when she could. She will always be known as "Sissy Lee" by her family out west.

She was a member of the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church and also taught Sunday School for many years at St. Bernard Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband Bill of 55 years, are one son, Michael (Jennifer) Shesman of Thurmont, Md.; two daughters, Kylene (Craig) Palutro of Grove City and Kathlene (Christopher) Farrell of Fredericksburg, Va.; five grandchildren, Ryan Shesman, Caitlin Palutro, Christopher Palutro, Christopher Farrell IV and Calvin Farrell; her twin brother, William (Dottie) West of Tempe, Ariz., and brother, James (Joan) West of Camp Verde, Ariz., and brother-in-law, Joseph (Izzy) Shesman of Erie; four nephews, Tom (Chris) West, William (Debbie) West, Derek (Shirley) West and Michael (Deza) West; one niece, Lori Gonzales; and numerous cousins.

She was predeceased in death by her parents; and one niece, Debbie Powell.

Friends will be received on Saturday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., Bradford, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Philip Palutro, retired pastor of the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church, and the Rev. Ronald Korzeniowski, pastor of the Abundant Life Assembly of God, co-officiating.

Memorials can be made in memory of Rosetta of the donor's choice.

