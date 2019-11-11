Home

Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Fishing Creek Methodist Church
Roulette, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rovetta Winseck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rovetta Winseck


1957 - 2019
Rovetta Winseck Obituary
ROULETTE - Rovetta J. Winseck, 62, of West Carley Hill Road, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 6, 2019) in her home, unexpectedly.
Born Jan. 31, 1957, she was a daughter of Jason E. and Helen Stuck Blose. On Feb. 15, 1975, in Roulette, she married Carroll "Dude" Winseck, who died April 9, 1997.
Rovetta worked as a bus driver for Charles Cox, Port Allegany, was a service agent for Adelphia Cable Co., and worked for Trucklite and Twin Tier Linen Service, all of Coudersport, before her retirement.
Surviving in addition to her longtime companion, Roy E. Wertz of Roulette, are two sons, Nathan D. (Casey) Winseck of Roulette and Carroll M. Winseck III of Townsend, Del.; a stepson, Nicholas Wertz of Sunbury; a stepdaughter, Mariah Wertz on active duty with the U.S. Army, stationed in Ramstein, Germany; two grandchildren, Hannah and Melanie Winseck; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carroll; and a brother, Bryon K. Blose.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019) in the Fishing Creek Methodist Church, Roulette, with the Rev. Roger Laktash officiating.
Memorials can be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019
