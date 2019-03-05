FREMONT, Neb. - Roy R. Shaffer, 74, of Fremont, passed away Thursday (Feb. 27, 2019) at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
He was born May 10, 1944, in Warren, Pa., to Lewis and Myretta Culver Shaffer.
Roy grew up in Pennsylvania and graduated from Port Allegany High School. He was an employee at Pittsburgh Corning. Roy lived in Schuyler from 1979 until 1985 and moved back to Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his daughters, Leslie (Kevin) Main of Ames and Laura (Michael) Peitzmeier of Fremont; son, Robert Shaffer of Roulette, Pa.; brothers, Carl Shaffer of Smethport, Pa., and Larry Shaffer of Port Allegany, Pa.; grandchildren, Justin (fiancée Angela Hatridge), Joshua, Jordon (Kayla) and Michaela Peitzmeier; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Trevor and Emma; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Donna McKenzie and Beverly Frisbee; and infant son, Roy Shaffer.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 5, 2019