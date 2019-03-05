Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FREMONT, Neb. - Roy R. Shaffer, 74, of Fremont, passed away Thursday (Feb. 27, 2019) at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

He was born May 10, 1944, in Warren, Pa., to Lewis and Myretta Culver Shaffer.

Roy grew up in Pennsylvania and graduated from Port Allegany High School. He was an employee at Pittsburgh Corning. Roy lived in Schuyler from 1979 until 1985 and moved back to Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his daughters, Leslie (Kevin) Main of Ames and Laura (Michael) Peitzmeier of Fremont; son, Robert Shaffer of Roulette, Pa.; brothers, Carl Shaffer of Smethport, Pa., and Larry Shaffer of Port Allegany, Pa.; grandchildren, Justin (fiancée Angela Hatridge), Joshua, Jordon (Kayla) and Michaela Peitzmeier; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Trevor and Emma; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Donna McKenzie and Beverly Frisbee; and infant son, Roy Shaffer.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at

Arrangements are under the direction of Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, 402-721-4490.

FREMONT, Neb. - Roy R. Shaffer, 74, of Fremont, passed away Thursday (Feb. 27, 2019) at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.He was born May 10, 1944, in Warren, Pa., to Lewis and Myretta Culver Shaffer.Roy grew up in Pennsylvania and graduated from Port Allegany High School. He was an employee at Pittsburgh Corning. Roy lived in Schuyler from 1979 until 1985 and moved back to Pennsylvania.He is survived by his daughters, Leslie (Kevin) Main of Ames and Laura (Michael) Peitzmeier of Fremont; son, Robert Shaffer of Roulette, Pa.; brothers, Carl Shaffer of Smethport, Pa., and Larry Shaffer of Port Allegany, Pa.; grandchildren, Justin (fiancée Angela Hatridge), Joshua, Jordon (Kayla) and Michaela Peitzmeier; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Trevor and Emma; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Donna McKenzie and Beverly Frisbee; and infant son, Roy Shaffer.Private family services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com Arrangements are under the direction of Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, 402-721-4490. Funeral Home Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont

2170 N Somers Ave.

Fremont , NE 68025

(402) 721-4490 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close