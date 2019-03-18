Rozanne M. Scrivo, 64, of 21 J.F.K. Drive, Lewis Run, passed away Friday (March 15, 2019) peacefully at her residence.
Born Dec. 25, 1954, in Bradford, she was the daughter of the late George C. and Barbara Jean Costanzo Corignani Sr. She was a 1973 graduate of Bradford High School.
On July 19, 1980, in Bradford, she married A.J. Scrivo, who survives.
She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Lewis Run. She enjoyed knitting, making Easter candy and conversing with family and friends on the phone.
Rozanne had been employed at Case Cutlery for 11 years, Pepperell Braiding for 11 years and enjoyed her work as a substitute teachers' aid for the Bradford Area School District.
Surviving, in addition to her husband A.J. of 39 years, are one son,Tony J. Scrivo of Bradford; one brother, George (Michelle) Corignani Jr. of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews, including Mary Jo (Pat) Hardy, and Michael (Darci) Corignani, all of Bradford.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave. Friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Wednesday in Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as Celebrant. Entombment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department, the SPCA or a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 18, 2019