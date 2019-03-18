Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rozanne Scrivo. View Sign

Rozanne M. Scrivo, 64, of 21 J.F.K. Drive, Lewis Run, passed away Friday (March 15, 2019) peacefully at her residence.

Born Dec. 25, 1954, in Bradford, she was the daughter of the late George C. and Barbara Jean Costanzo Corignani Sr. She was a 1973 graduate of Bradford High School.

On July 19, 1980, in Bradford, she married A.J. Scrivo, who survives.

She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Lewis Run. She enjoyed knitting, making Easter candy and conversing with family and friends on the phone.

Rozanne had been employed at Case Cutlery for 11 years, Pepperell Braiding for 11 years and enjoyed her work as a substitute teachers' aid for the Bradford Area School District.

Surviving, in addition to her husband A.J. of 39 years, are one son,Tony J. Scrivo of Bradford; one brother, George (Michelle) Corignani Jr. of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews, including Mary Jo (Pat) Hardy, and Michael (Darci) Corignani, all of Bradford.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave. Friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Wednesday in Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as Celebrant. Entombment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department, the SPCA or a .

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Online condolences may be expressed at Rozanne M. Scrivo, 64, of 21 J.F.K. Drive, Lewis Run, passed away Friday (March 15, 2019) peacefully at her residence.Born Dec. 25, 1954, in Bradford, she was the daughter of the late George C. and Barbara Jean Costanzo Corignani Sr. She was a 1973 graduate of Bradford High School.On July 19, 1980, in Bradford, she married A.J. Scrivo, who survives.She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Lewis Run. She enjoyed knitting, making Easter candy and conversing with family and friends on the phone.Rozanne had been employed at Case Cutlery for 11 years, Pepperell Braiding for 11 years and enjoyed her work as a substitute teachers' aid for the Bradford Area School District.Surviving, in addition to her husband A.J. of 39 years, are one son,Tony J. Scrivo of Bradford; one brother, George (Michelle) Corignani Jr. of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews, including Mary Jo (Pat) Hardy, and Michael (Darci) Corignani, all of Bradford.Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave. Friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Wednesday in Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as Celebrant. Entombment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department, the SPCA or a .Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com Funeral Home Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

33 South Ave

Bradford , PA 16701

(814)362-6643 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations