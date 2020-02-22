|
|
|
Ruby Pearle Salada, 92, formerly of West Warren Road, Custer City, passed away Friday (Feb. 21, 2020) at Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Friends will be received from 7 to 4 p.m. on Monday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main Street, and again from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Custer City United Methodist Church, at 1 p.m. funeral services will be held with Rev. Seth McClymonds Jr., Pastor of the First United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Custer City United Methodist Church or a .
A complete obituary will be published on Monday.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenebeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020