Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-6337
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Custer City United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Custer City United Methodist Church

Ruby Salada

Ruby Salada Obituary
Ruby Pearle Salada, 92, formerly of West Warren Road, Custer City, passed away Friday (Feb. 21, 2020) at Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born May 17, 1927, in Smethport, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence L. and Pearle I. Confer Goodman.
Ruby attended Rew Elementary School, School Street Junior High School and graduated from Bradford High School in 1945.
On Oct. 12, 1948, in the home of Rev. David Anderson, she married William D. Salada, who died June 17, 1999.
Ruby was a homemaker, member and church organist at the Custer City United Methodist Church for over 40 years, retiring at the age of 89.
Surviving is one daughter, Nancy (Richard) Griffith of Rock Hill, S.C., two sons, William (Sally) Salada Jr., of Tampa, Fla., and Thomas Salada, of Bradford; three grandchildren, Michael (Crystal) Salada, Molly Rissmiller, and Evan Salada; five great-grandchildren, Cascius, Sayge, Leah, Kaine, Ireland, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter-in-law, Kim Salada; six sisters and two brothers.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. today in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main Street, and again on Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Custer City United Methodist Church, where at 1 p.m., funeral services will be held with Rev. Seth McClymonds Jr., pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Custer City United Methodist Church P.O. Box 42, Custer City PA 16725, or a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenebeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020
