Ruby Pearle Salada, 92, formerly of West Warren Road, Custer City, passed away Friday (Feb. 21, 2020) at Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born May 17, 1927, in Smethport, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence L. and Pearle I. Confer Goodman.
Ruby attended Rew Elementary School, School Street Junior High School and graduated from Bradford High School in 1945.
On Oct. 12, 1948, in the home of Rev. David Anderson, she married William D. Salada, who died June 17, 1999.
Ruby was a homemaker, member and church organist at the Custer City United Methodist Church for over 40 years, retiring at the age of 89.
Surviving is one daughter, Nancy (Richard) Griffith of Rock Hill, S.C., two sons, William (Sally) Salada Jr., of Tampa, Fla., and Thomas Salada, of Bradford; three grandchildren, Michael (Crystal) Salada, Molly Rissmiller, and Evan Salada; five great-grandchildren, Cascius, Sayge, Leah, Kaine, Ireland, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter-in-law, Kim Salada; six sisters and two brothers.
