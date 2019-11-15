Home

Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Russell Greer


1950 - 2019
Russell Greer Obituary
PORT ALLEGANY - Russell K. Greer, 69, of Harrison Street, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 12, 2019) in UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Born Jan. 14, 1950, he was a son of Richard H. and Harriet Stewart Greer.
Russell was a lifetime resident of the area and a graduate of Bradford High School, class of 1968.
Mr. Greer was employed with Saint Gobain Container for several years, retiring in 2004.
He was a member of F.& A.M. Liberty Lodge 460, Port Allegany, former member of Coudersport Consistory, Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 460, Port Allegany, where he was former Governor. In his younger years, he enjoyed gardening.
Surviving are three sisters, Sandra K. (Roger) Ostrander of Haines City, Fla., Elizabeth A. (David) Deitz of Allegany, N.Y., and Linda L. (George) Abers of Bradford; several nieces and nephews; and good friend, Tracy Herzog of Port Allegany.
Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) in the Switzer Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Culver, pastor of the First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery, Bradford.
Memorials can be made to Moose Lodge 460, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019
