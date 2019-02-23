Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Carty. View Sign

Ruth A. Carty, 84, of Bradford, passed away Thursday (Feb. 21, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Born Oct. 18, 1934, in Bradford, she was a daughter of Edward and Suzi Anderson Cooper. She was a 1951 graduate of Bradford High School.

Ruth was employed at Singer's Country Store, Bradford Regional Medical Center, and prior to her retirement she worked as a nurses aid at the Pavilion at BRMC.

She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, shopping, spending time with her dog, and most especially spending time with her family.

Surviving are three daughters, Terri Carty, Wendy Arnett, Bambi Bryant, and one son, Larry Carty, all of Bradford; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lawrence E. Carty; one daughter Robin Distrola; three sisters, Mary Cooper, Hazel Woodring, and Edith Deitz; and one brother, John Cooper.

At the family's request there will be no services observed. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the SPCA or a .

