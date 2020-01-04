|
SMETHPORT -Ruth Fern Knight, 85, of Smethport, passed away Monday (Dec. 30, 2019) in the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
She was born Feb. 6, 1934, in Bradford, a daughter of John and Ethel Walthers Porter.
On April 3, 1965, in Bradford, she married Charles Duane Knight, who died in 2001.
Mrs. Knight worked at Viko Furniture of Eldred, where she was a pattern former before her retirement.
She enjoyed taking her car out for a ride with her dogs. She loved her dogs and all animals in general.
She is survived by one son, Terry (Monica) Knight of Smethport; three grandchildren, Emily (Frank) Cona, Glenn Knight, and Eric Pitman; one great-grandson, Benjamin Cona; one brother: Edgar Porter of Rixford and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Jim and Gerald, and two sisters, Viola and Dolores.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport, where funeral and committal services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials may be made to McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2020