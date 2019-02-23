Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KANE - Ruth I. "Aunt Ruthie" Swedenhjelm, 88, of Route 6 east of Kane, died Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 20, 2019) at her home.

Born Feb. 26, 1930, in Kane, she was the daughter of Robert and Edith Peterson Swedenhjelm.

Ruth had worked at Stackpole in Kane for many years. She was a member of Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kane, was a championship bowler and loved traveling and caring for her wild birds. She will be missed by her pet friend, Chloe.

Surviving are 17 nieces and nephews, many grand nieces and nephews, and five cousins.

She was preceded in death sisters Helen Umpleby, Joyce Peterson and Cleo Fleeger; and brothers Paul "Skip," Ray, Wendy, Gary, Darrell, Robert and Thomas Swedenhjelm.

Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m., and may attend a service there at 1 p.m. on Monday with the Rev. Bill Waterman, pastor of the Tabor Lutheran Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tabor Lutheran Church, 200 Dawson St., or to the Kane Fire Dept., P.O. Box 66, both in Kane, PA 16735.

103 South Fraley Street

Kane , PA 16735

