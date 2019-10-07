Home

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Westline Community Church
Ruth Zamberlan


1956 - 2019
Ruth Zamberlan Obituary
ERIE - Ruth C. Zamberlan, 62, of Westline, passed away Friday (Oct. 4, 2019) at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born October 28, 1956 in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Mildred Eck Frantz.
Ruth enjoyed cooking, making crafts, and loved her cats and dogs. She was also a volunteer with many activities at the Lafayette Volunteer Fire Department. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her loving husband of 43 years, Peter P. Zamberlan; a daughter, Eunice Lata, husband Todd of Canton, Ohio; a son, Jayson Zamberlan, wife Cheri, of Bradford; grandchildren Jocelyn and Gracie Zamberlan; a brother Richard Frantz, of Kane; a sister, Laura Null, husband Joseph of Cyclone; and close extended family Tom and Claire Lata of Erie.
Friends are invited to attend a service Saturday, October 12th at 1 p.m. at the Westline Community Church. Burial will be private at Bridgeview Cemetery, in Mount Jewett.
Memorials may be made to the SPCA or to a volunteer fire department of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2019
