Sabatina Lombardi, 88, of Bradford, passed away on Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) at her home.
She was born on Feb. 26, 1932, to the late Lorenzo and Guglielmina Lombardi Borreca in Pannarano, Italy, where she also attended school. On Aug. 10, 1952, in the Chiesa di San Giovanni Battista in Pannarano, Italy, she married John M. Lombardi, who preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 2011.
Sabatina immigrated to the United States in 1958 with her daughter Susan, only two years after her husband John had made the same trip across the Atlantic to establish a home and financial stability for her and their growing family.
She was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church and the La Stella Lodge Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking for family and friends, playing bocce and working puzzles. Both she and her husband loved sharing their Italian food and culture with their many friends and family members.
She was employed by the W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company for 31 years until her retirement in 1997.
She is survived by one daughter, Susan (Rene') Al of Sewickley; one brother, Vittorio (Teresa) Borreca of Pannarano, Italy; one grandson, John Al of Pittsburgh; two step grandsons, Rene Al Jr. of Clearwater, Fla., and Andre Al of Spokane, Wash.; one stepgranddaughter, Antoinette Al of Lutz, Fla.; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by three sons, the infant twins Antonio and Mario and Anthony Lombardi; three sisters, Maria Pagnozzi, Nunziata Turtoro and Carmela Pagnozzi; three brothers, Gennaro Borreca, Rinaldo Borreca and Mario Borreca and twin infant brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the St. Bernard Catholic Church with the Rev. James Gutting, Senior Associate Pastor, as celebrant.
Entombment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Lombardi Scholarship Fund at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, 300 Campus Dr., Bradford, PA 16701.
In accordance with Pennsylvania's Coronavirus guidelines the family has requested that everyone in attendance at the funeral service maintain the proper social distancing and wear a mask.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
