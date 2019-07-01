Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sallie Julian. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on Sept. 23, 1939, in Bradford, the daughter of the late Harry L. and Ima M. Chapel Burns.

She was a 1957 graduate of the Bradford Area High School.

On May 15, 2014, she married her longtime companion Bernard H. Julian. He preceded her in death on June 6, 2014.

She was employed by the Bradford Hospital as an LPN from 1980 until her retirement in 2008.

She is survived by one son, Timothy Fink of Bradford; two granddaughters, Karin (Adam) Dowd of Limestone, N.Y., and Jennifer Fink of Waverly, N.Y,; four stepdaughters, Diana Julian of Youngsville, N.C., Judith Julian of Olean, N.Y., Debra Reber of Anderson, S.C., and Sherry Julian-Crandell, formerly of Lewis Run; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Burns.

At her request there will be no services. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.

