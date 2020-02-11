|
Sally M. Clark, 73, of 18 S. 3rd St., Bradford, passed away Sunday (Feb. 9, 2020) at Bradford Manor after a brief illness.
Born July 4, 1946, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Herbert E. and Helen Mae McCool Clark. She was a 1964 graduate of Bradford High School.
Sally had been employed at KOA Speer and retired after 50 years of service.
She had attended the First Baptist Church Bradford, and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Cootiettes, and was a public notary. Sally enjoyed reading and puzzles.
Surviving is one son, Randy (Jeanette) O'Rourke of Bradford; one grandson, Willie O'Rourke of Bradford; one brother, David (Laurie) Clark of Bradford; two nieces, Jodi (Eric) Hollamby and Brandi Johnson, and one nephew, Jeremy Clark.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., and again on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church. At 11 a.m. funeral services will be held with Pastor Jeremy Childs officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the First Baptist Church for Operation Christmas Child, or a .
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020