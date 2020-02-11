Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Clark Obituary
Sally M. Clark, 73, of 18 S. 3rd St., Bradford, passed away Sunday (Feb. 9, 2020) at Bradford Manor after a brief illness.
Born July 4, 1946, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Herbert E. and Helen Mae McCool Clark. She was a 1964 graduate of Bradford High School.
Sally had been employed at KOA Speer and retired after 50 years of service.
She had attended the First Baptist Church Bradford, and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Cootiettes, and was a public notary. Sally enjoyed reading and puzzles.
Surviving is one son, Randy (Jeanette) O'Rourke of Bradford; one grandson, Willie O'Rourke of Bradford; one brother, David (Laurie) Clark of Bradford; two nieces, Jodi (Eric) Hollamby and Brandi Johnson, and one nephew, Jeremy Clark.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., and again on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church. At 11 a.m. funeral services will be held with Pastor Jeremy Childs officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the First Baptist Church for Operation Christmas Child, or a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -