PORT ALLEGANY - Sally Ann Corey, 67, of Port Allegany, died Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at home in Port Allegany.
She was born Jan. 1, 1952 in Erie, a daughter of Milford and Millie Eshbaug. On May 30, 1981 in Port Allegany, she married Ricki L. Corey, who died Feb. 10, 1993.
Mrs. Corey attended school in Erie.
Mrs. Corey owned and operated her own ceramic shop, worked as a bartender and was a dealer at the Seneca Casino. She enjoyed doing crafts, attending to her horses, hunting and spending time with her family.
She is survived by a special friend, Terry Lee of Eldred; three sons; Charles S. (Mynnde) Corey in Connecticut, Mitchell L. (Renee) Corey of Port Allegany and Darin H. Corey of DuBois; three granddaughters; Tabitha, Alana, and Braelyn Corey and one sister, Sue Gaerttner of Hickory, N.C.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, a sister Kathy and a brother Keith.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced.
Burial will be in the Grimes Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials may be made to the Autism Research Institute, 4182 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019