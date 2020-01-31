|
Sally J. Hogue, 74, formerly of 2 Bushnell St., passed away Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) at Sena Kean Manor in Smethport.
Born June 11, 1945, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Leola Sweeney Hogue, who died shortly after Sally's birth and Ralph E. and Evelyn Bates Hogue.
Sally was a 1963 graduate of Bradford High School. She attended Houghton College
and graduated from John Wesley College in 1972 with two degrees.
She had been employed at Pennzoil, Houghton College, John Wesley College, Marimor School, and Futures.
She was a member of the Wesleyan Church for many years.
Surviving is one sister, Colyn Frederick of Bradford; three brothers, Rev. R. Wayne Hogue of Fredericksburg, Va., Glenn Hogue of Tulsa, Okla., and Carl (Sidney) Bartlett of The Villiages, Fla.; one sister-in-law, Janice Hogue of Spencerport, N.Y.; two aunts, Eris Hogue of Bradenton, Fla., and Betty Hogue of Spencerport, N.Y.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, James Bartlett and John Hogue; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Frederick; and two sisters-in-law, Charlotte Hogue and Kathy Hogue.
Friends will be received on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where at 1 p.m. funeral services will be held with Pastor Jerry Stauffer of the Grace Chapel Fellowship Church in Farmers Valley, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2020