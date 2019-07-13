Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Myers. View Sign Service Information Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc. 2 Bank Street Smethport , PA 16749 (814)-887-5565 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Hazel Hurst United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Sept. 4, 1947, in Kane, a daughter of Elphon and Hazel Peterson. On Feb. 12, 1966, in Hazel Hurst, she married Stuart J. Myers, who survives.

Sally was a 1965 graduate of Kane High School.

She was employed at Smethport Specialties for many years, retiring in 2013.

She was a member of the Hazel Hurst United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Jim (Linda) Myers of Mount Jewett, Ron (Desiree) Myers of Dillsburg, and Jeff (Nena) Myers of Caledonia; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one brother, Roland Peterson of Las Vegas, Nev., and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, one grandson and two brothers.

In keeping with Sally's wishes, there will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at noon on Tuesday at the Hazel Hurst United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cindy Duffee, officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Hazel Hurst Fire Hall. A private burial will be held in the Clermont Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

