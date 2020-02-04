|
Samuel B. Slocum, 68, of Cyclone, passed away Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at Sena-Kean Manor, in Smethport.
Born April 9, 1951, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Franze and Genevieve Sambroia Slocum.
Sam graduated from Smethport High School. He graduated from Mansfield University with a music degree, and he graduated from Christ the King Seminary in 1980.
He began teaching at Erie Prep in the fall of 1980 then at Bradford Central Christian High School. He was assigned to St. Theresa in Shinglehouse, later St. Raphael in Eldred and Sartwell. He was assigned to Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Lewis Run, and St. Francis of Assisi.
Sam was a creative soul. He spent great energy restoring the beautiful churches over the years and eventually the Penn Brad Oil Museum. His love of cooking and good food remained a pleasure to the very end. He loved his family and dear friends with no limits.
Surviving are several cousins including Janna (Timothy) Mullaney of Bel Air, Md., her daughter, Brienne Mullaney of Bel Air, Md., Kathy Brewer of Friendship, N.Y., and Lynn Knieriem of Houston, Texas.
Friends will be received on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in St. Francis Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, and the Rev. Vincent Cieslewicz, pastor of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in Smethport, as concelebrants. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials if desired may be made to Sena-Kean Manor Activities Fund or a .
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020