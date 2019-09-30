|
|
Sandra Jean Coffey, 72, of 180 Summer St., passed away on Saturday (Sept. 28, 2019) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born on Oct. 3, 1946, in Kane, she was the daughter of the late Perry and Virginia Wingard Hedlund Jr. Sandra was a graduate of Bradford High School in 1964
On April 8,1967, in Limestone, N.Y., at St. Patrick's Church, she married Leonard F. Coffey, who survives.
Sandra worked at Desoto Restaurant for many years and then retired from Pepperell Braiding in Bradford.
She enjoyed shopping and watching her great-grandchildren.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Leonard; two daughters, Denise Coffey of Bradford and Pamela (Brian) Kyriss of Yankton, S.D.; three grandchildren, Amanda Mezzelo of Bradford, Frank Mezzelo of Bradford and Nicholas Alexander of Yankton; two great-grandchildren, Lainey Siebert and Colton Thompson; one aunt, Jennie Milford; and three cousins, Jack Hedlund, Beth Keener and Robert Akers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one grandson, Zachary Matthew Valerius.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2019