Sandra DeGolier
1945 - 2020
Sandra B. "Sandy" DeGolier, 75, of South Gate Road, Bradford, passed away Friday (Oct. 2, 2020) at Bradford Manor.
Born in Wooster, Ohio, on March 26, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Margaret George Gigante and Frank P. Frontino.
She was a 1963 graduate of Bradford Central Christian High School.
On April 26, 1964, in St. Bernard Church she married Lynn DeGolier, who survives.
She was a member of St. Bernard Church. She love to bake and cook and shared her talents with her many friends and relatives.
Sandy was a home health care aide for older people in the Bradford community for many years.
Sandy is survived by her husband Lynn of 56 years; two sons, Robert (Michelle) DeGolier of Bradford, and Christopher DeGolier of Olean, N.Y.; one sister, Cindy Barone-Pellitieri of Olean, N.Y.; and two grandchildren, Owen DeGolier and Caine DeGolier.
Friends may call on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where at 6 p.m., funeral services will be held with with the Rev. Jim Gutting, senior associate of St. Bernard Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the SPCA or a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arraignments are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
OCT
7
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-6337
