1/
Sandra Good
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER - Sandra Joan Good, 85, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born April 29, 1935, in Bradford, Sandra was the daughter of the late Edward Norton and Margaret Hellenbrook.
After graduating from Bradford Area High School, Sandra raised her children in Bradford and worked in the school system. Following her career in the Bradford School system, she worked many years at Case Cutlery as a final inspector.
In 1984, she married the love of her life, Charles Good. After living in Bradford, they went on to move to Lancaster, where she worked at Modern Women. Sandra retired in April of 2002.
Through the years, she enjoyed traveling, attending yard sales, hiking, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Though she will be deeply missed by her family and friends, her testament of love, kindness, compassion, and joy towards others will forever be cherished.
Sandra leaves her loving husband of 36 years, Charles Good; four daughters, Marcia Neil, Susan Neil, Jacalyn Patrick, and Patricia (Harry) Bish; and a sister in-law, Marriann (Michael) Barrett, mother of Brianna. Her memory will be cherished by her granddaughter, Diana Neil, as well.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon K. Neil.
Services for Sandra are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Sandra's honor have been suggested to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater PA, 2595 Interstate Drive Ste 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.SnyderFuneralHome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
414 E King St
Lancaster, PA 17602
(717) 393-9661
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved