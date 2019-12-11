|
|
COUDERSPORT - Sandra Y. "Sandie" Goodenough, 73, a longtime resident of Coudersport, passed away on Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019) in Bradford Manor, Bradford, after a long illness.
Born on Wednesday, June 19, 1946 in Muncy, she was a daughter of John A. and Mabel L. Clark Maust.
Sandie was a graduate of Warrior Run High School in Turbotville and later attended business school in Williamsport. She was employed as the deli manager at the former Costa's Food Center in Coudersport for over 30 years.
In her younger years, Sandie enjoyed macramé and was very involved with her children's activities. She loved her dogs and cats.
Surviving are three children, Edward L. "Eddie" (Kim) Goodenough Jr., Dawn R. (John) Orlowski, and Brandie J. Goodenough, all of Coudersport; seven grandchildren, Jeremy (Mary) Reed, Thaddius Lathrop, John (Samantha) Duell, Kyla (Shamen) Snyder, Rylea Hammond, Cloe Hammond, and Drew Hammond; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen (Gary) Adams of Montgomery; a brother David (Yvonne) Coup of Milton; a brother-in-law, David Green of Williamsport; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sandie was predeceased by her former husband, Edward Goodenough Sr.; and a sister, Jo Ann Green.
Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec.13, 2019, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John L. Kallerson, pastor of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Coudersport, officiating. Burial will be in Eulalia Cemetery, Coudersport.
Following the service, a time of sharing, fellowship and refreshments will be held at the Coudersport American Legion Post 192 beginning at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Sandie's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Sandie, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019