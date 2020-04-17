Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Matte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Matte


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Matte Obituary
ASHLAND - Sandra J. Stromberg Matte, former resident of Palm Springs, Calif., passed away March 1, 2020, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center in Shenandoah, Pa., where she had resided for the past year.
Born Aug. 24, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Harold C. Stromberg and Pearl Lowe Ellison. Sandra was born in Bradford, and raised in the Bradford area. She was a graduate of Bradford High School and was very proud of being named "May Queen of the Class of '57", which followed her throughout her life. Sandra sported a personalized license plate stating that fact. Sandra served as a flight attendant for United Airlines for more than 40 years and traveled the world extensively.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vadim Matte in 2002.
She is survived by one stepdaughter, Cybele Stacey of University Place, Wash., and two stepgrandchildren, Alexander Matte in California, and Kayla Stacey of Covington, Wash. She is also survived by two sisters, Joanne Weist Nagle of Frackville, her primary caretaker with whom she spent the last several years; Susan Green of Killeen, Texas; one brother, Mark C. Stromberg of Jenkintown; four nieces and two nephews.
Memorials may be made in Sandra's name to the , woundedwarriorproject.com or 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 33256.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland is in charge of the arrangements.
Visit: www.kullfuneral.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -