ASHLAND - Sandra J. Stromberg Matte, former resident of Palm Springs, Calif., passed away March 1, 2020, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center in Shenandoah, Pa., where she had resided for the past year.
Born Aug. 24, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Harold C. Stromberg and Pearl Lowe Ellison. Sandra was born in Bradford, and raised in the Bradford area. She was a graduate of Bradford High School and was very proud of being named "May Queen of the Class of '57", which followed her throughout her life. Sandra sported a personalized license plate stating that fact. Sandra served as a flight attendant for United Airlines for more than 40 years and traveled the world extensively.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vadim Matte in 2002.
She is survived by one stepdaughter, Cybele Stacey of University Place, Wash., and two stepgrandchildren, Alexander Matte in California, and Kayla Stacey of Covington, Wash. She is also survived by two sisters, Joanne Weist Nagle of Frackville, her primary caretaker with whom she spent the last several years; Susan Green of Killeen, Texas; one brother, Mark C. Stromberg of Jenkintown; four nieces and two nephews.
Memorials may be made in Sandra's name to the , woundedwarriorproject.com or 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 33256.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland is in charge of the arrangements.
Visit: www.kullfuneral.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020