Sandra Kay McLaughlin, 77, formerly of Bradford, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday (Aug. 2, 2020) with her family by her side.
After recently relocating to Milton, she was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Sandy was born on Aug. 17, 1942, in Bradford. She was the daughter of the late Edward Watson and Doreen Anne Watson.
Throughout Sandy's life she had various careers but loved her role at Bradford Area Christian Academy where she taught preschool for many years. She was a former member of Bolivar Drive Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and was active in the choir. As a humble servant of God, Sandy never missed an opportunity to spread her love for Jesus to all.
She was predeceased in death by her parents, her son, Marshall; siblings, John and Shiela. She is survived by her husband, Marty; brothers, Edward (Marylou), and Albert (Deborah); three children, Deborah Pettinato (Stephen), Marsha Flickinger (David), and James (Barbara); nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She treasured her family and embraced every moment she had with them.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Alliance Church, with Pastor Rob Jeffrey officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Bradford Area Christian Academy or ALS.org.